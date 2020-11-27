COVID restrictions curtain Twilight Drive-In for two weeks

Owner Jay Daulat is hopeful the Aldergrove business can re-open after Dec. 7

The family owned and operated Twilight Drive-In, located in Aldergrove, has been in operation since 2005. (Aldergrove Star files)

Twilight Drive-In will not be showing any movies for the nest two weeks because of provincial health orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of Nov. 23, Dr. Henry said that no events and gatherings of any size could go ahead for the next two weeks.

Jay Daulat, owner of the Aldergrove-based business, additionally announced via Facebook that his business has been closed until Dec. 8.

“We have heard back from Fraser Health, and, as expected, since Dr. Henry considers us an ‘event,’ we too have to close until Dec 7,” Daulat wrote. “Therefore, the shows are cancelled for this weekend and next. We will see if circumstances allow us to re-open after that.”

Daulat was already working with COVID restrictions in place, including limiting the amount of cars at the drive-in to 50.

“We can fit 1,000 cars in our 5.5-acre lot,” Daulat previously told The Star. “And that’s with space left over.”

Guests could not leave their vehicles unless they were using the washroom.

Twilight had closed for several nights in May after the 50-car limit was imposed and Daulat attempted to fight the restrictions.

The business has been operating ever since.

People can check the status of Twilight and upcoming movies at twilightdrivein.net.

