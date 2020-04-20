COVID-19: Courtenay’s Sid Williams Theatre provides operations update

The Sid Williams Theatre Society released an statement Monday, April 20 updating the public on its operations, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Sid Williams Theatre Society released an statement Monday, April 20 updating the public on its operations, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Events

Following directives from the provincial government and the City of Courtenay, the Sid Williams Theatre remains closed until further notice.

We are working with our rental clients and artists to postpone or cancel all events until June 30.

We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in weekly contact with the City of Courtenay and our rental clients for future events beyond June 30.

Ticket Holders

We have been working hard to connect with thousands of ticket holders for postponed or cancelled events and we thank everyone for their continued patience and understanding.

Because of the dynamic situation and uncertainty of future dates, we are offering patrons the following options:

• Receive a full refund

• Turn the value of tickets into a gift voucher to use toward the purchase of future tickets

• Provide a full or partial donation of the ticket value to the Sid Williams Theatre Society

• Provide a full or partial donation of the ticket value to the event presenter

• Keep the tickets for a rescheduled date, if applicable

We want to thank those ticket holders who have donated part or all of their ticket value to support our local performing arts community.

Box Office

We have suspended all ticket sales until further notice.

Our box office team is now working remotely. We remain available by phone (250.338.2430) or email (tickets@sidtheatre.com), but have reduced hours to Tuesday through Thursday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Administration & Staffing

Most of our staff are working from home.

For staff that are still working in the facility, we are following strict safe work procedures while on site including regular cleaning and sanitizing of workstations and extensive physical distancing.

We are conducting rigorous cleaning of the entire facility and equipment. We have moved up our maintenance schedule, which is normally done in late summer, so that our community theatre will be ready to open when public health officials announce it is safe to do so.

We will be working closely with our local and provincial cultural partners in the coming weeks to consider alternative programming options for our community. Information will be released to the public as it becomes available.

While this is an extremely challenging time for our organization and the performing arts community, we draw strength in the knowledge that our actions contribute to flattening the curve, keeping our community safe, and protecting health care workers and first responders.

We send all our best wishes for the well-being of you and your loved ones.

Comox Valley Record