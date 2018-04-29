Courtyard alive with award-winning nature work

Valerie Rogers' work is on display at Courtyard Gallery in Enderby until May 26

Valerie Rogers works on her award-winning Wildlife and Nature Artwork on display at Courtyard Gallery in Enderby until May 26. (Photo submitted)

Enderby Courtyard Gallery presents Valerie Rogers’ award-winning Wildlife and Nature Artwork in their gallery from April 25 to May 26.

Focusing on the work of local artists only, Courtyard Gallery offers a wide variety of fine art by artists and artisans. They are located at 907 Belvedere St. in Enderby with the large poppy murals in the courtyard. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

