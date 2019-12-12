Courtenay’s TinTown artists hosting a Christmas open house

Art, coffee, creative gifts and warm welcomes are just a few of many highlights at the Tin Town Artists' 12th annual Open House and Sale, Saturday, Dec. 14.

This neighbourhood-wide event is a well-loved way to put the ‘heart’ back in the Christmas season.

Creativity abounds when Tin Town opens its doors. You’ll see the very fine art of Helen Utsal, Sue Pyper, Ian Fry, Robert Moon (originals, prints, cards and/or jewellery), the unique glass artistry of Nancy Morrison (stained glass) and Roberta Meilleur (metal and crystal window creations), plus a spectrum of art and crafts at the Tin Town Café, as well as art featured at many neighbourhood venues. If your gift criteria includes artistic, hand-crafted, locally made, one-of-a-kind and reasonably priced, this event will fill the bill.

Visitors can also sample the offerings of businesses, non-profits and schools in Tin Town along with the art, making this a Christmas village experience.

All venues offer seasonal refreshments and provide opportunities to connect with the people of Tin Town to discover their passions, processes and products. Enjoyment comes in many forms: watching artists at work, participating in hands-on workshops, demos, tours, music and school events for all ages, sampling food and wine, and checking out the art and displays. Even just wandering between locations, running into friends and meeting new ones add to the pleasure of this Tin Town happening.

The Tin Town Artists Christmas Open House and Sale is Saturday, Dec.14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Rosewall Crescent in Courtenay. Venue maps will be at the Tin Town Café plus some at each location. Bring a friend or two, come dressed for the weather and watch for the candy cane markers at the curb. To learn more about participating venues, follow the event on Facebook: Tin Town Open House & Winter Market.