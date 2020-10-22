Courtenay’s Sid Williams Theatre reopening in a limited capacity

The Sid Williams Theatre Society spent many months since March's forced closure considering ways to adapt programming to follow public health guidelines around COVID-19. The theatre society thanks all those who generously took the time to provide feedback on their various surveys.

In September the theatre society published the safety plans to welcome a small audience of up to 50 patrons (per event) back for live performances this fall. The COVID-19 protocols to keep patrons, performers, crew, and the event team safe are viewable online at sidwilliamstheatre.com/covid19.

The Sid Williams Theatre marquee is once again proudly displaying upcoming events!

After making the difficult decision to postpone the multiple events planned for the 2020 – 2021 Blue Circle Series, the Sid Williams Theatre Society will present a selection of special performances suited to smaller audience numbers under their Centre Stage banner.

Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday Oc. 25 will feature Western Edge Theatre’s performance of 2 Across, a play containing only two cast members that is both a smart and funny look at how people can sometimes find answers to their own questions by solving the problems of others. Critics have called 2 Across a “bright, witty, and poignant play” and “wonderfully entertaining.”

The comedy theme continues Friday Nov. 13 as Mike Delamont takes the stage for two shows of his Socially Distant Stand Up Comedy Tour. Delamont is a critically acclaimed and award-winning comedian who’s appeared on The Debaters and Just For Laughs.

Both 2 Across and Mike Delamont Live are in person only events; planning continues for livestream and hybrid (in person and livestream) performances in the near future. Additional Centre Stage events will be announced in the weeks to come, including a few concerts, film events, and a performance by Ballet Victoria.

Other community non-profit and arts organizations will also be bringing events to the theatre this fall.

The Comox Valley Child Development Association is hosting its annual telethon this year on Sunday, Nov. 1, but it will look a little different. All activities will take place virtually through the broadcast on Shaw TV and streaming online. There will be no live audience.

In order to support the telethon and deliver the volume of amazing local performances the community has come to expect each year, the Sid Williams Theatre Society team has donated a wealth of technical support to prerecord hours of programming in the two weeks leading up to Nov. 1. Many families with special needs children depend on the successful outcome and the theatre society is happy to do what they can to make it happen.

The theatre society is also thrilled to host the Vancouver Island Symphony for an adapted season of Symphony at the Sid performances on Sunday, Nov. 15 (Salmon & Trout), Sunday, Jan. 24 (Debussy & Duets), and Sunday, Feb. 21 (Beethoven & Brahms).

Ticket sales for all events will have a modified timeline to accommodate the dynamic situation of COVID-19 and the requirement for contact tracing information. Tickets will go on sale two weeks prior to the event date and sales will cut off 24 hours before the event start time.

For more details on upcoming events, visit sidwilliamstheatre.com.

Comox Valley Record