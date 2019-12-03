Courtenay storyteller spinning yarns at local coffee shop

Renowned storyteller, Hazel Lennox, at The Bayside Café, opposite Driftwood Mall on Cliffe Avenue, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 for an hour of entertainment with stories for adults and older children.

Renowned storyteller Hazel Lennox invites you to join her for an afternoon of escape to the world of fantasy and imagination as she spins some tales for winter.

She is planning to tell the chilling and ancient story of Tam Lin, which comes from the same border country as herself.

“Tam Lin is a haunting story that takes place around Selkirk and the surrounding moors,” Lennox said. “Long before I heard the story, I was in love with the land there, the Eilden Hills and the glens and heathery moors, and the Tweed River. My Aunt who I visited there, first told me about the silkies – the seal-people. Even today, there is a story that ‘treasure’ is buried under the Eildens; perhaps it’s the centuries-old ballad of Tam Lin’s story.”