Courtenay singing workshop will raise funds for Transition Society

The Comox Valley welcomes award-winning composer, accomplished musician and musical director, Brian Tate, for a singing workshop, entitled Lift Up Your Voice.

On Sunday, April 7, Tate will lead a fun-filled choral singing workshop and everyone is welcome.

Join the Celebration Singers Choirs for this exciting singing opportunity. After expenses, net proceeds will be donated to the Comox Valley Transition Society.

Share the magic of singing music from various cultures, learn the nuances of singing in diverse musical genres and expand your expertise in group harmony singing.

“(Brian) becomes the music, embodying the message of peace, justice and love in a way that is positively contagious,” said author Bruce Sanguine. “This is a man with deep integrity whose music is driven by a deep purpose of personal and social transformation.”

With his exceptional talent, Brian makes art while leading singers to express the passion and power of their voice.

He has composed such powerful pieces as We Are One, Gate, Gate, Hold Me Rock Me and Connected.

The day will culminate in a public performance of the music learned, solo selections by Tate, and guest performances by Jenn Forsland and others. Community members, family and friends are invited to the performance.

The event takes place at the Native Sons Hall in Courtenay.

Cost for the workshop is $45.

Admission to the public performance is by donation.

The workshop runs from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The concert will follow, from 4-5 p.m.

To register with PayPal go to www.pacificwebsites.com/workshop/

Contacts: Sheila 250-650-5302 and Stephanie 250-230-3435.

For information about Brian Tate go to www.briantatemusic.com