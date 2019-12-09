The Old Church Theatre sits at the corner of Eighth and Harmston in Courtenay. The church was constructed in 1938. Scott Stanfield photo

Courtenay RainShadow Theatre Collective holding auditions Saturday for spring production

RainShadow Theatre Collective will be holding auditions on Saturday, Dec. 14 for the spring production of Circle Mirror Transformation, which will be a fundraiser for Kus-kus-sum and Project Watershed.

Auditions will be held at The Old Church Theatre, 755 Harmston Ave., Courtenay, between 1:30-3:30. Circle Mirror Transformation is a play by Pulitzer Prize-winner Annie Baker, about how five students in a community drama class have their lives changed by the experience.

The audition will include a couple of fun, basic improvs, followed by readings of monologues for each character from the play. Monologues are in advance by request at Circlemirrortransform@gmail.com or wait till the audition itself.

The production will be performed at The Old Church Theatre, Courtenay, on April 30-May 3, 2020.

