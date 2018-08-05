Courtenay newcomers performing for Boys and Girls Club

Gary and Shenta willbe playing at the Mex Pub Tuesday, raising funds for the Aspen Park Boys and Girls Club. Photo by Tawny Schaaf

The next 1st Tuesday Fundraiser at the Mex Pub will be on Aug. 7, featuring Gary and Shenta, a husband and wife duo that recently relocated from Spruce Grove, Alta. They will be raising funds for the Boys and Girls Clubs in the Comox Valley.

The Comox Valley clubs are a part of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Vancouver Island (BGCCVI) which have been empowering young people to discover, develop and achieve their potential since 1971. Belonging to a Boys and Girls Club is often a life-changing experience.

Children can build healthy, supportive relationships with caring adult role models, which in turn can positively influence the life path they choose. Clubs also encourage healthy, respectful relationships with peers and family members.

Each club has trained, passionate, dedicated staff who build self-esteem by empowering participants to help shape programs and share their ideas.

One of these ideas, brought forth by the Aspen Park Club in the Valley, is to start a music component. It would like to purchase guitars, ukuleles, drums and percussion sets. This fits perfectly with the performance being put on by Gary and Shenta. All money raised will go towards the purchase of instruments.

Gary and Shenta Arnold create a lovely harmonic blend in their eclectic choice of songs. Gary covers the lead with his Irish bouzouki and lap steel, while Shenta holds the rhythm with guitar.

Cover tunes include songs from a diverse group of artists from Van Morrison to Blackie and the Rodeo Kings to Joni Mitchell, with an occasional original tune thrown into the mix. With one album to their credit, they are hoping to record again this fall. They have chosen the Boys and Girls Club as their charity of choice since an investment in children is an investment in the future.

The Comox Valley Food Bank Society, a regular at the event, will be on hand to accept food donations for families in need.

The evening begins at 7:30 p.m. with a few tunes by hosts, Coast to Coast, Scott Lyle and Corey Francis.