Courtenay author among finalists in historical writing competition

Courtenay author Deborah Griffiths is a finalist for the 38th annual British Columbia Historical Federation Lieutenant Governor's Historical Writing Competition.

Step into Wilderness is the companion volume to the museum’s popular 2015 release Watershed Moments. Photo supplied

The 2021 Book Awards Gala will take place online this year on June 5. The award celebrates books that make significant contributions to the historical literature of British Columbia.

Finalists include:

• Liz Bryan, Pioneer Churches of British Columbia and the Salish Sea: An Explorer’s Guide;

• Lara Campbell, A Great Revolutionary Wave: Women and the Vote in British Columbia;

• Catherine Clement, Chinatown Through a Wide Lens: The Hidden Photographs of Yucho Chow;

•Claudia Cornwall, British Columbia in Flames: Stories from a Blazing Summer;

•Griffiths, with Christine Dickinson, Judy Hagen and Catherine Siba, Step into Wilderness: A Pictorial History of Outdoor Exploration in and around the Comox Valley;

•Nina Shoroplova, Legacy of Trees: Purposeful Wandering in Vancouver’s Stanley Park;

•Peter Smith, Silver Rush: British Columbia’s Silvery Slocan 1891-1900.

The BC Lieutenant-Governor’s Medal for Historical Writing will be awarded together with $2,500 to the author whose book makes the most significant contribution to the historical literature of British Columbia. The runner-up will receive $1,500 and third place will receive $500. A book will also be awarded the Community History Award and $500.

New this year, there is will be a people’s choice winner selected by the audience in real time during the Awards Gala.

Attend the virtual 2021 awards gala on June 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at www.bchistory.ca/conference