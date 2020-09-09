Courtenay artist featured at Anderton Gardens outdoor show

Larissa McLean will have more than 40 new pieces on display

Courtenay artist Larissa McLean's newest works will be shown Sept. 18-19 in the Anderton Therapeutic Gardens behind Anderton Nursery. Photo supplied

Local Courtenay artist Larissa McLean’s newest works, created during the past five months of lockdown, will be on show Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Anderton Therapeutic Gardens behind Anderton Nursery. Over 40 new works in watercolour, fluid acrylic and mixed media will be on display, as well as her latest printmaking editions and art cards.

The show will take place in the outdoor environment of the beautiful Anderton Therapeutic Gardens – a wonderful chance to enjoy the transition from summer to autumn amongst the garden’s many flowers.

A practising artist for over 20 years, she paints acrylic and watercolour visions of the Island’s wilderness and floral beauty, inspired by her own journeys across Vancouver Island and beyond.

Please note that COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing will be in effect.

