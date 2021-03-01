Courtenay acting school shoots five-minute ‘dramedy’

Courtenay acting school Sitka Stage & Screen recently shot a five-minute 'dramedy' called Truth Bomb, about a trio of high school students who get in trouble with their power-hungry principal for something they only sort of did.

A collaborative group of filmmakers shot it on iPhones in order to qualify for the 29 Takes film festival in Victoria.

“I think many people would be surprised to know how many filmmaking professionals we have in the Valley,” said Laurel Moffat, instructor/head of operations. “The film industry in B.C. is growing quickly, and we want to bring the Comox Valley to the forefront as an ideal place to run Vancouver-based productions.”

Moffat said a goal of the film was to give students a chance to experience the process of auditioning, rehearsing and being on set as if it were a real gig.

“So that when they inevitably book their first professional role in Vancouver they know what to expect,” she said.

Truth Bomb starred Sitka students Townes Blue, 12, Sarah Sheehan, 16, and Imogen Ignatiuk, 14. Allyson Leet, head of Sitka’s acting department, portrayed principal Millerson.

Sitka caters to students of all ages who want to experience what it’s like to be part of theatre, or film and TV. It also produces its own short films, and works with businesses to create ads.

The school is located at A-479 4th St. in Courtenay.

FMI: sitkastageandscreen.com

Comox Valley Record