Couples took in ice walks on a frozen Okanagan Lake on Valentine’s Day

Even the iconic Peach in Penticton was in the mood for love

Couple and lots of locals explored the ice that has frozen over Okanagan Lake in Penticton on Valentine’s Day. (Monique Tamminga)

Plenty of couples could be seen hand-in-hand enjoying a chilly walk along the ice that has formed on Okanagan Lake in Penticton on Valentine’s Day.

Even the iconic Peach was in the mood for love, sporting a heart filled mask.

Because of frigid temperatures over the last week, Okanagan Lake has frozen quite far out, allowing for people to walk on the lake, and take in the unique ice volcanoes that have erupted all over the lake from Penticton to Summerland.

Restaurants across Penticton also enjoyed the day of love, with many seatings sold out for Valentine’s.

READ ALSO: Skating on Gallagher Lake

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News