Country music star Michelle Wright to close Mission Folk Music Festival

Canadian music sensation will perform on July 28, the last night of the event

The Mission Folk Music Festival announced that Canadian country music star Michelle Wright has been added to the festival roster.

With the release of her first new album in five years, Merlin, Ontario’s Michelle Wright shows again why her expressive voice and distinctive style has earned her 25 Top Ten radio hits, more than 40 major awards (including her 2011 induction into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame) and sold millions of records.

Read: 2018 Mission Folk Music Festival

Together with her guitarist, she’s bringing her favourite songs, old and new, to the Mission Folk Main Stage.

Wright closes this year’s festival, which runs July 26-28 at Fraser River Heritage Park, on Sunday night, providing a stunning country roots exclamation point to cap off a weekend of music.

Festival organizers have also released the Main Stage schedule for evening performances.

In addition to concerts and workshops on three daytime stages, the evening Main Stage showcases on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights offer a glimpse into the talent that audiences can expect to see all weekend.

The schedule is:

Friday, July 26 – Beginning at 6 p.m. you can listen to Beaton-Plasse, an Indigenous Welcome, Diyet and the Love Soldiers, Jesse Waldman Trio, John Walsh and Los Valientes.

Saturday, July 27 – Beginning at 5 p.m. you can watch Turkwaz, Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes Roots and Grooves, Cécile Doo-Kingué Trio, Irish Mythen and Élage Diouf.

Sunday, July 28 – Beginning at 5 p.m. you can here the Festival Choir, Zachary Lucky Trio, Oktopus, Leaf Rapids and Michelle Wright.

More than 20 acts will perform everything from Celtic tunes to country, from klezmer to Senegalese asiko, Latin grooves, Thracian dance tunes – and so much more at this year’s event.

In addition to the music, there are both Food and Artisan Market vendors, a Wee Folks area on site where kids and families can have lots of fun, and a licensed Bistro.

Festival-goers can also choose to buy a ticket to camp on site.

Weekend advance-priced tickets range from $90 for adults to $85 for Seniors and Students to $50 for Youth.

Tickets and camping passes are also available at all price levels, as are one day tickets for Saturday and Sunday.

Children 12 and under are free.

For a complete list of performers and for ticket information, visit www.missionfolkmusicfestival.ca.

Roster update:

The festival is sorry to report that, due to Visa issues, Wil Campa Y Su Orquestra will not be performing at this year’s festival as previously announced. The festival hopes to welcome Wil back another time.