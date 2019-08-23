Country music star Aaron Pritchett back in Qualicum Beach to play benefit concert

NEWS File Photo - Country music star Aaron Pritchett performs at the Concert Under the Stars at Thalassa Restaurant in Qualicum Beach in 2017. Pritchett returns this year, headlining the fundraiser show on Thursday, Aug. 29. Last year’s show raised more than $26,000 total for Ronald McDonald House and the BC Cancer Foundation.

Thalassa Restaurant in Qualicum Beach is throwing a fourth annual ‘Concert Under the Stars’, featuring country music star Aaron Pritchett. The evening raises money for the Ronald McDonald House and the B.C. Cancer Foundation.

Co-owner of Thalassa Oura Giakoumakis says that this year, the event (Aug. 29) is close to the heart of the Thalassa community. Former employee Lance Dodding’s daughter Natalia is currently battling a rare combination of two different types of leukemia. Natalia was diagnosed at six months of age, and has not yet had her first birthday.

The Doddings are staying at the BC/Yukon Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver.

“We felt that this would be a good time to help them out a little bit, and be able to give back to the Ronald McDonald house,” said Giakoumakis.

They hope to raise $33,500 with this year’s event. Throughout past events, Thalassa has been able to raise approximately $166,500 for cancer research.

Giakoumakis says they would like to make it to $200,000.

One hundred per cent of whatever funds are raised through the event go directly to the Ronald McDonald House. A portion of food and beverage sales are also donated to the charity.

“All of our staff come and donate their time. So, everybody’s here for the charity and the greater good,” said Giakoumakis.

They also ask attendees to bring unwrapped gifts or gift cards suitable for children ages 1-18. The gifts will be donated to those staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

Giakoumakis says that previous events have been a hit.

“We definitely are excited about it, and looking forward to it. The weather’s going to hold out, and it’s going to be a great show,” said Giakoumakis.

The show takes place at Thalassa Restaurant at the Qualicum Beach Memorial Golf Course. Doors open at 5 p.m., the concert starts at 7:30 p.m., food service goes until 8:30 p.m., and the bar is open until midnight.

Tickets are $35 for a seat on the lawn or a bring-your-own-blanket spot on the lawn, and $75 for those who want to sit on the patio. Tickets do not include food or drinks.

Other entertainment will be announced in the days leading up to the event. For more information and to purchase tickets, head to Thalassa Restaurant’s page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OuraGiakoumakis/.