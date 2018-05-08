Countdown to the 72nd-annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair

More than 90 of the world's best competitors have been invited to this year's roughstock rodeo

The 72nd-annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair is coming to town next weekend, from May 18 to 21.

More than 90 of the world’s best cowboys and cowgirls have been invited to compete in roughstock rodeo events, including bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding, and ladies barrel racing during the May long weekend.

So far, the Cloverdale Rodeo has announced that barrel racer Carman Pozzobon will be returning to fight for the championship she lost by less than a second last year, as well as fellow barrel racer Callahan Crossley. Bull riders Wacey Finkbeiner and Steve Woolsey will also be attending as well as bareback riders Caleb Bennett and Jake Vold.

“We’re extremely happy to have a number of talented rodeo athletes this year including world and Canadian champions,” said Mike MacSorley, Cloverdale Rodeo general manager. “They’re sure to put on a first-rate show for us here on the West Coast and provide our rodeo crowds of all ages with entertainment throughout the entire weekend right up and including the finals.”

There will be four performances leading up to the finals on Monday:

Friday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 20 at 2:30 p.m.

The Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances include two and a half hours of entertainment, including contestants competing in bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding, and ladies barrel racing. Each of these performances will also include a performance from B.C. Country Music Association recording artist Emily Taylor Adam, Mutton Bustin’ and a rodeo clown act.

Friday night’s performance will include a fireworks display. Make sure to stay in your seat at the Stetson Bowl, as it will have the best view of the fireworks that the Cloverdale Fairgrounds can offer.

The rodeo finals will take place on Monday, May 21 at 2:30 p.m., where the top competitors will compete and awards will be presented.

For more information, go to cloverdalerodeo.com.

