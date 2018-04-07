Correlieu Players get ready to rock in latest musical

Chuck Mobley Theatre will be rocking on April 11-14 as the Correlieu Players present the 61st Annual Cariboo Revue, We Will Rock You.

The musical follows a group of Bohemians in a distant future where musical instruments are forbidden and rock music is unknown. These rebels want to make music and shake up the status quo.

Queen fans will relish in this rolicking show, with the story built around the band’s classic songs from the 1970s and 1980s, including ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ and ‘Under Pressure’.

Correlieu’s dedicated students have been committing hours to making everything just right for the production, directed by Shawn Smith and with choreography from Rachel McKinnon. The songs and dance moves are being polished, the final touches are being added to costumes and the stars of the show are endlessly running lines in preparation for opening night.

With an exciting storyline and great music, it’s a night of theatre not to be missed.

Tickets are available at Bliss, Bo Peep Boutique, Quesnel Music and Correlieu.