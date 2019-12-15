Corb Lund to play at Vancouver Island MusicFest 2020

VI MusicFest 2020 announcements have begun. First out of the blocks is an alt-country singer-songwriter from Alberta, Corb Lund.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since he played MusicFest. Since then his career has skyrocketed and taken him all over the world,” says Doug Cox, MusicFest artistic director. “We’re really happy to have Corb back with us in 2020.”
Lund’s music reflects his Western heritage and rock and roll roots. His distinct blend of Americana-meets-roots-meets-alt-country has attracted accolades from critics in Canada and the U.S., who have called him “one of the best contemporary country songwriters” (Popmatters).
Lund is an eight-time Canadian Country Music Awards Roots Artist of the Year, the 2017 BreakOut West Roots Solo Artist of the Year, and has many other awards and accolades, including a JUNO Award, under his belt.
VI MusicFest Early Bird weekend passes are on sale now. Get yours in time for Christmas and give the gift of great music.
VI MusicFest runs from July 10-12 at the Comox Valley Fairgrounds.
For tickets and information go to www.islandmusicfest.com.