Coombs school offers dance lessons for the love of the craft

Nestled behind the trees in a rural area of Coombs sits a dance studio where Colette Schilberg teaches classes to students of all ages. Behind all that greenery, you might not realize the space is there – but on Tuesdays and Thursdays the place is alive with the movement of dancers, some of whom have been studying under Schilberg for almost a decade.

Schilberg has been a dance teacher for 30 years, running her own studio in Coquitlam for years before moving to Vancouver Island in 2005.

Now she’s taken things down a notch, running classes on a drop-in and more casual basis in the studio she rents on Gibbs Road.

Many of the students she teaches have followed her from studio to studio.

“I actually love teaching the adults. I find it very rewarding because they want to be there… They want to come. And they work so hard,” said Schilberg.

She teaches a style of ballet called Cecchetti, a style of classical ballet that Schilberg says provides a strong foundation, and one she prefers over other styles.

In addition to adult classes, she has courses for children that run from September to June and also offers additional private coaching for students.

“If they’re working on a syllabus, or they’re working on a solo for a festival and they want extra coaching from an outside person, not just their regular teacher, then there’s that opportunity to come and have that,” said Schilberg.

“It’s kind of different. I’m not trying to take away from the studios that are already here… if there’s students that really are talented, and want more than what they’re getting at their studio, it’s sort of like an extra,” said Schilberg.

“For adults, it’s nice, because you don’t have to be a part of an actual children’s school. You can just come, and dance.”

The adults that come range in ages from 21 to 65, and people of all abilities are welcome in the beginner adult ballet course.

The adult courses can be taken on a drop-in basis.

For more information, head to www.coletteschilbergballet.com.