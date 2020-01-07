Conference runs Jan. 24-26

There is still time to register for writing workshops being offered at the 2020 North Island Writers Conference. But if you delay too long you will miss out.

Eden Robinson will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 North Island Writers Conference. Photo by Red Works Photography 2016

There is something for every aspiring writer including: flash fiction with Traci Skuce; writing fantasy with Jo-Anne McLean; cultural appropriation with Wedlidi Speck; crime writing with award-winning author Jayne Barnard; how to tell your story; point of view; tackling social media; and a Blue Pencil Café with Paula Wild.

Visit https://cvwriterssociety.ca/conference to learn more about these workshops and others being offered on Jan. 25 and 26. Registration is available online.

And don’t forget about the Friday evening social event in the Stan Hagen Theatre, Jan. 24 from 6:30 to 9.

Keynote speaker is award-winning author, Eden Robinson, a Haisla/Heiltsuk author who grew up in Haisla, B.C. and the current Campbell River Museum’s Haig-Brown writer in residence.

Of special note in Robinson’s impressive writing career is the upcoming CBC mini-series based on her book trilogy – Son of a Trickster, Trickster Drift and the third, as yet unpublished, The Return of the Trickster or The Trickster Returns. She laughingly says she still has not decided on the title.

Also on Friday night’s agenda are the two winners of the recent North Island College three-hour writing contest held in November. All are welcome and admission is free on Friday night.

Questions? Contact Leslie at 250-337-8051; duchessofdirt@telus.net or Joline at 250-331-0778; hobojo.martin@gmail.com

The 2020 North Island Writers Conference is co-hosted by the Comox Valley Writers Society and North Island College, Comox Valley campus.