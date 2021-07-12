Concert times set for online Mission Folk Music Festival

The Mission Folk Music Festival has announced the schedule of performances for this year’s online festival, dubbed Folk at Home.

The festival, which is taking place online for the second year in a row, features three main stage concert evening showcases from Friday to Sunday, July 23-25 featuring an eclectic range of musical talent from Canada and beyond. More than 15 artists and groups are slated to perform — and it’s all free.

The weekend evening performances are scheduled as follows (times are approximate and subject to change without notice):

Friday, July 23

7 p.m. – Laq,m’el First Nations Welcome

7:10 p.m. – West My Friend

7:30 p.m. – Choir project

7:45 p.m. – The Oot n’ Oots

8: p.m. – Liam Docherty

8:45 p.m. – Kara-Kata Afrobeat Group

9:20 p.m. – Shred Kelly

Saturday, July 24

7 p.m. – Taylor Ashton and Rachael Price

7:30 p.m. – Shari Ulrich Quartet

8 p.m. – Choir project

8:10 p.m. – Leela Gilday

8:40 p.m. – Zal Sissokho Kora Flamenca

9:20 p.m. – Talisk

Sunday, July 25

7 p.m. – Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys

7:30 p.m. – Choir project

7:45 p.m. – Moskitto Bar

8:20 p.m. – Jim Cuddy, Devin Cuddy and Sam Polley w/ Barney Bentall and Dustin Bentall Fathers & Sons

9:20 p.m. – Irish Mythen

“This year, for the 34th edition of Mission Folk, we’re looking forward to giving folks a virtual taste of what our festival is all about,” said artistic director, Michelle Demers Shaevitz.

“We’re excited to present brilliant artists from all across the country along with international, BC-based and local musicians — from the well-known and celebrated to phenomenally talented young discoveries. Festival audiences will experience a showcase of everything from down-home roots music to sounds from the global melting pot, to chamber folk, blues and Celtic, a fusion of West African kora and flamenco, and so much more. We warmly welcome back the audiences who have supported the festival for over 30 years, and invite new folks to join us.”

Full artist descriptions – as well as information on Festival Choir, the Festival Store, and Wee Folk programming (which will be announced soon) – can be found at www.missionfolkmusicfestival.ca.

