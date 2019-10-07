Concert pulls together music, art, food for wild salmon fundraiser in Chilliwack

Holly Arntzen and Kevin Wright with eco-rock band The Wilds will be performing at the Pull Together for Wild Salmon Concert on Friday, Oct. 11 at Skwah First Nation Hall. (Submitted)

An upcoming concert this Friday will bring music, drumming and feasting together to help raise funds for wild salmon.

The Pull Together for Wild Salmon Concert takes place Friday, Oct. 11 at Skwah First Nation Hall and will feature band The Wilds (Holly Arntzen and Kevin Wright) with their mix of eco-rock, singing and drumming.

Come listen to four new bilingual songs in Halq’eméylem and English – Shxwelí (Life Spirit), Xá:lpeyelph (Cedar Trees), Tem XaXa Sth’óqwí (Sacred Salmon Time) and Lhílheqey (Mount Cheam – From Where the Water Springs).

There will be much drumming and singing, as well as a wild salmon feast and a silent auction featuring artwork by several local artists.

Organizers are describing it as a “fantastic energy booster, an inspirational soul-moving experience.”

The proceeds will go to support the Wild Salmon Defence Fund which is mobilizing winning, strategic court actions to get fish farms removed from migration routes of wild salmon. They will also support other efforts to defend wild salmon from industrial harm.

The Pull Together for Wild Salmon Concert is Friday, Oct. 11 at Skwah First Nation Hall (619 Wellington Ave.) at 6 p.m. Tickets $20 and can be purchased at wsda.ca/donate/, or at the door. When buying online, select the “Fundraiser Ticket” option provided on that page.

For info: Eddie Gardner, singingbear@telus.net; cell: 604-316-2607.

