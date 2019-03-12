Concert for all ages at Langley Community Music School

LCMS is hosting a free children's concert where guests can try out musical instruments.

The children’s concert is on Tuesday, March 19. Submitted photo

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) is inviting people of all ages to its annual Family Intro to Music Night on Tuesday, March 19.

The event features a free children’s concert at 7 p.m., with performances by the Rose Gellert String Quartet, and student performances.

“This is one of our favourite nights of the year,” said LCMS principal Carolyn Granholm.

“It’s always wonderful to see the looks on children’s faces as they experience live music or try an instrument, sometimes for the first time.”

Music performed by the Rose Gellert String Quartet is based on the children’s book The Man with the Violin by Canadian author Kathy Stinson.

Stinson’s book was inspired by the true story of superstar violinist Joshua Bell, who gave an anonymous performance outside a transit station, and only seven out of thousands of rush-hour commuters stopped to listen.

“Children have always had the ability to stop and appreciate beauty,” said Granholm.

“Sometimes adults need a gentle reminder to slow down. This concert enables families to take a moment and enjoy beautiful music together.”

During the evening, guests are also invited to try out a variety of instruments, meet the school’s teachers, and learn about the programs offered.

The music night is on Tuesday, March 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Rose Gellert Hall at 4899 207 Street.

For more information, call 604-534-2848, or visit langleymusic.com.