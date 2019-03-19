Concert and square dance with Sammy Lind and Nadine Landry in Cumberland

The Cumberland Culture and Arts Society presents Nadine Landry and Sammy Lind, Friday, March 22 at the Masonic Hall in Cumberland.

Sammy Lind and Nadine Landry of Portland Oregon’s Foghorn Stringband play in Cumberland Friday, March 22. Photo via nadineandsammy.com

The Cumberland Culture and Arts Society presents Nadine Landry and Sammy Lind, Friday, March 22 at the Masonic Hall in Cumberland.

The doors open at 7:30 and the performance starts at 8. The square dancing will go from 9-11.

Tickets on sale at Bop City Records and Riders Pizza or online at ccas.tickit.ca. $13 pre-sale and $15 at the door.

Landry and Lind of Portland, Oregon’s Foghorn Stringband play a wide range of traditional old-time, from French Canadian, to Cajun to Appalachian.

Their repertoire and knowledge of these musical styles goes deep and their sound is authentic. If these genres are up your alley this is not a show to miss.

After the concert we’ll clear out the chairs and start the square dance. No experience is necessary as our dance caller, One Foot Chop, will instruct the moves and call the commands during the dance with Sammy and Nadine playing as the dance band.

“Nadine and Sammy cover a lot of traditional territory. From Cajun to early country to traditional old time (…) it all works.” – Alice Gerrard, Old Time Herald

It is good, wholesome fun for all ages!