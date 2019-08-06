Comox’s Pearl Ellis Gallery presents 42nd Anniversary Members’ Show

The Pearl Ellis Gallery presents its 42nd anniversary members' show from August 6-24. A wide variety of styles and themes will be displayed and available for purchase.

“Commerce,” by JF Janzen will be one of the pieces on display at the Pearl Ellis Gallery 42nd Anniversay Members’ Show. Photo supplied

The Pearl Ellis Gallery presents its 42nd anniversary members’ show from August 6-24. A wide variety of styles and themes will be displayed and available for purchase.

In 1977 a small group of artists, inspired and led by Comox artist Pearl Ellis, formed to establish an arts centre to display and promote study of the arts under the name of Comox Arts Society. In 1980, with interest increasing, it was renamed the Filberg Gallery Association and located on the lower floor of what was then the public library in Comox.

As the art community in the Comox Valley continued to develop, volunteers founded what is now the Pearl Ellis Gallery of Fine Arts in 2005.

The gallery has grown to include a membership of over 200 artists and supporters and is funded by donations, grants, support from the Town of Comox and commissions from the sales of art. An artist-run gallery, it operates solely through the dedication of volunteers.

An opening reception will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 1-3 p.m. Artists will be in attendance and everyone is welcome.

The Pearl Ellis Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Avenue in Comox. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Sunday/Monday. Free admission. Everyone welcome.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com