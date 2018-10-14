Comox Valley’s Rainbow Youth Theatre hosting 30th birthday party

Join Rainbow Youth Theatre for a 30th anniversary celebration at the Sid Williams Theatre, Saturday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

Members of the Rainbow Youth Theatre march in the 2016 Canada Day Parade. File photo

“This is our birthday party, and as with any birthday party we’d love to have all our friends there, so if you or your family have been involved with RYT in any capacity over the years we would love to see you,” said RYT member Amanda Colville, in a press release.

The evening will be hosted by past-president Pat McKenna, and guest speakers will include founding member Carol Coulson, Jody Burgess (daughter of founding member Dale Burgess), and RYT alumna Allyson Leet.

The entertainment portion of the evening will feature current and alumni RYT members performing songs from past shows, including Les Miserables, West Side Story, Into the Woods, and many others.

There will be a slide show retrospective of the past three decades, and a few other surprises.

Doors open at 6:30, festival seating.

Admission is by donation (cash or cheque) to the RYT bursary fund.

“We hope to see you there!”