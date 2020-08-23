Comox Valley’s Just In Time Choirs fall term approaching

Just in Time Choirs is still connecting through song but with some adaptations.

The JIT fall term begins Sept. 9, and Unplugged, JIT’s mixed non-auditioned choir, is now taking registrations. “However, due to COVID, we have had to adapt to protect all concerned, so we will be limiting the number of singers at live practice sessions, implementing physical distancing and the wearing of masks, following strict safety regulations, and making use of technology to allow for online participation,” said JIT spokesperson Glyn O’Keefe, in an email.

Unplugged is an ensemble of adult men and women who share in the joy of singing, encouraging each other as they grow in their vocal ability and confidence. The choir is directed by Wendy Nixon Stothert with the assistance of musical collaborator, Sean Mooney.

The choir offers a safe, warm, fun, and uplifting environment where singers of all experience levels are welcome. No previous experience or music reading is required and there is a wide variety of learning tools. Members range in ability and experience and, together, develop their skills over the course of 12 weeks.

The theme for the fall term is “The Totally Awesome ’80s”, featuring some iconic songs from that era.

“We are delighted to have so much interest and community support for our choirs, but, unfortunately, due to current circumstances, we will not be scheduling a live concert this term,” said O’Keefe. “We are, however, investigating producing a recorded or live-streamed concert and details will be made available once we have finalized our plans.”

To view the song selections, to register online, view the safety procedures and for lots more information about Just in Time Choirs, visit www.justintimechoirs.ca

