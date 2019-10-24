Comox Valley’s Brushworks group to be featured at next Pearl Ellis Gallery exhibit

The Pearl Ellis Gallery will feature the Brushworks painting group from Oct. 29-Nov. 16.
Brushworks is a painting group that includes long-time members as well as some recent arrivals to the Comox Valley. Established in the 1990s, Brushworks has a membership of 30 painters who get together weekly at the Lion’s Den in Comox to paint and offer each other encouragement, inspiration and challenge in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere. Viewers can expect to see professional level paintings in watercolour, acrylic, oils and mixed mediums by both established and emerging artists.
A reception will be held on Saturday, Nov. from 1-3 pm. Artists will be in attendance and everyone is welcome.
The Pearl Ellis Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Avenue in Comox. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Sunday/Monday. Free admission.
For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com