Comox Valley’s Branch 17 Fiddlers hosting a dance

Branch 17 Fiddlers are celebrating three decades of providing music to the folks of the Comox Valley.

The club, formed 30 years ago, has been going to care homes and hospital, providing entertainment to those who are confined and not able to get out and about.

They also play their old-time music and familiar tunes at a variety of community events.

The next community dance is Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m. at Fallen Alders Hall. Admission is $7 at the door. There will be a light snack, 50-50 draw and door prize. You can get up and dance to your favourite fiddle and guitar tunes or sit and listen. Everyone is welcome, and if by chance you play the fiddle, guitar or mandolin, you are encouraged to join in.