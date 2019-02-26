Comox Valley Youth Music Centre hosting fundraising concert, masterclass Friday

The Comox Valley Youth Music Centre (CYMC) is presenting a fundraising concert and masterclass this Friday, March 1 at the Church of St John the Divine (579 5th St, Courtenay).

The masterclass is free to the public and will take place 4-6 p.m.

The concert starts at 8 p.m. and will feature the head of CYMC’s Classical Program. Domagoj Ivanovic on violin and Noel McRobbie on the piano. The program will include works by Beethoven, Debussy, Ravel, Saint-Saens and Brahms.

Concert tickets are $20/adult, $10/student and all the proceeds are intended for the CYMC Scholarship Fund. Tickets are available at the door or on the CYMC website – https://www.cymc.ca/events/