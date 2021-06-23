Comox Valley student artists share the spotlight at next Pearl Ellis Gallery show

"The Next Generation: Young Artists in the Comox Valley" showcases several emerging visual artists, all of them former students of G.P. Vanier, Highland Secondary or Mark R. Isfeld Secondary.

“Monkey Diptych” by Lauren Correia is one of the works on exhibit at Pearl Ellis Gallery’s next show - “The Next Generation: Young Artists in the Comox Valley” Photo supplied

Most have gone on to study at the North Island College School of Fine Art + Design Diploma Program and then successfully transferred to university arts programs such as Emily Carr University of Art + Design or University of Victoria. Several of the students were previous winners of the Pearl Ellis Gallery Bursary, created to help young artists pursue post-secondary studies in art.

“And Home Again” by Chantal Morfitt is one of the works on exhibit at Pearl Ellis Gallery’s next show – “The Next Generation: Young Artists in the Comox Valley” Photo supplied

The exhibition runs from June 24 to July 17 at the Pearl Ellis Gallery in Comox. Artists in the show include: Eva Bozerocka, Charley Bridges, Cami Bull, Lauren Correia, Kaiya Cross, Desiree De Koninck, Acacia Goble, Sage Hickey, Leah Hodge, Brooke-Lin Jestico, Mackenzie Macleod, Naomi Manifold, Chantal Morfitt, John O’Brennan, Telia Poje, Grace Riley, Sierra Sampson, Caitlin Sanderson, Sebastian Robles Servin, Jess Smith, Emilie Van Holderbeke, Tyler Wenmann and Keegan White.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Avenue in Comox. The Gallery is currently open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with COVID protocols in place. Gallery capacity is limited to six people at a time. For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com

