Comox Valley singing program moves to online format for winter session

“Singing is better than not singing.”

That is Tina Filippino’s mantra, and in these strange wild times, her clients tend to agree.

Letz Sing invites participants to unlock their secret voice this winter season, in the privacy of their homes, or closets, and join the Letz Sing Zoom experience.

Sing together while staying safe in front of screens as Tina leads you through a repertoire of songs, some familiar, some new, some unusual but always surprising and fun.

“The benefits of a singing session must be felt to be fully understood,” said Filippino. “Perhaps it’s the deep breathing, or the stimulated neurons or increased endorphins that creates the feeling of well-being and ease. Whatever the reason, each session brings a gallery of smiles to computer screens after the hour-long experience.

“This is hopefully a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so jump on board with the spirit of singing.”

More information and a registration link can be found at www.letzsing.com

The new term starts Monday, Jan. 18, and will run for twelve weeks.

Letz Sing sessions will be Zoomed Monday at 7 p.m., Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Registration based on $10 a week; come as often as you like. Registration is ongoing and prorated throughout the term.

There is no obligation for anyone who would like to try it out for a few sessions.

There is a sliding fee scale, no one misses singing because of money.

Comox Valley Record