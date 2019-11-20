Comox Valley Pipe Band members salute veterans during final B.C. Lions game of season

Nine members of the Comox Valley Pipe Band Society joined other B.C. pipe bands in Vancouver to participate in the BC Lions Salute to Veterans at their last home game.

The BC/Yukon Legion produced the 2019 Salute to Veterans and Military Valour half-time show Nov. 2. The massed pipes and drums numbering about 120 members joined the marching band assembled for the event, led by the 15th Field Regiment Band. The event also included Legion members, first responders, multiple cadet units and several Second World War veterans who were paraded around the playing field in historical military vehicles.

The CV Pipe Band has more than 50 active playing members and students. The band regularly participates in a variety of parades and events, and provides individual piping and drumming services.

More information about the band can be found at www.cvpbs.org