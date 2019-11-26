Comox Valley pianist presenting a concert in support of the Strathcona Symphony Orchestra

Local pianist Taryn Johnson is presenting a concert on Nov. 28 in support of the Strathcona Symphony Orchestra.

Johnson, 19, has taken piano lessons since the age of five and is passionate about learning and performing classical music.

Her first piano lessons were under the tutelage of her four older siblings. At the age of 13, she began studying with local teacher and pianist Dagmar Kilian, and for the last year and a half she has studied under Dr. Yoomi Kim of the Victoria Conservatory of Music.

Over the past several years, she has competed in both the North Island and Greater Victoria Festivals of Performing Arts, representing NIFPA twice at the BC Provincials. In March, she performed as a soloist with the Sidney Chamber Orchestra.She completed the requirements for her ARCT diploma from the Royal Conservatory of Music earlier this year and is continuing to pursue hermusical studies while also attending North Island College as a first-year business student.

Though mainly a pianist, Johnson has also studied the viola and has performed with the Strathcona Symphony Orchestra and the CYMC orchestra.

Because of her appreciation for the contribution the SSO is making to the musical life of the Comox Valley, she has chosen to donate the proceeds of this concert towards supporting the orchestra with the specific goal of raising enough funds to purchase a professional conductor’s stand for the SSO’s conductor and musical director, Helena Jung, to use in concerts.

The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Stan Hagen Theatre on North Island College’s Courtenay campus and will include solo keyboard works by Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, and Louie, as well as several woodwind and piano duos featuring local musician and former band teacher Tom Spratt. Admission by donation.