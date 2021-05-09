Comox Valley photographer wins prestigious book award

Nature photographer Catherine Babault has won a prestigious Silver Nautilus Book Award for her book Vancouver Island Wildlife, a Photo Journey published in October, 2020.

In her photo book, Catherine Babault presents splendid images of the fauna and flora that can be observed on Vancouver Island such as the Roosevelt elk, sea otter, Vancouver Island marmot, arbutus tree, vanilla-leaf and many more species. Captioned with anecdotes, and conservation and photographic techniques information, this book invites the reader into a natural world with unique ecosystems, and is very popular with photographers and nature lovers of all ages.

Created in the U.S.A. in 1998, Nautilus Book Awards have been given out annually to promote ”books that inspire and connect our lives as individuals, families, communities and global citizens.” The judges’ panel includes editors, writers and librarians.

Catherine Babault is a nature photographer based in Courtenay, on Vancouver Island. She offers nature photography workshops in the field and online, fine art prints and stock images.

Vancouver Island Wildlife, a Photo Journey can be ordered online at www.catherinebabault.com

