Comox Valley non-profit resumes its film series virtually

The Great Disconnect is a one-hour film available to stream into your home Tuesday, Oct. 20 beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing to be available through midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Photo supplied

World Community resumes its film series online with The Great Disconnect, a one-hour film available to stream into your home Tuesday, Oct. 20 beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing to be available through midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

“Even before COVID-19 emerged, many of us were isolating ourselves from one another, and because of this, facing another kind of health crisis that affects all of us,” said Janet Fairbanks, World Community board member. “This timely documentary invites us to reflect on the importance of relationships we have with those around us.”

Join wellness expert Tamer Soliman as he journeys through North American cities to meet with local citizens, community activists and leading authorities on social, economic and urban planning to discover the factors that have profound and lasting impacts, not only on our health, but the health of the communities in which we live.

A pre-recorded panel discussion featuring Nancy Gothard and Helen Boyd will also be available to watch after the screening. Gothard, a planner at the City of Courtenay, will offer ideas to consider as citizens provide neighbourhood-scaled input into revisions for Courtenay’s climate-friendly Official Community Plan this fall. Boyd, of Comox Valley Nurses for Health and the Environment, will add reflections about the film and the issues it raises.

Tickets are $8 per household, or $5 for subsidized tickets. They can be booked in advance by clicking on https://xerb.tv/channel/worldcommunityca/virtual-events

The film trailer is available at: https://vimeo.com/297421782

Proceeds from World Community online screenings are shared with the filmmakers who continue to make films we all enjoy.

For more information, call Ed Carswell at (250) 897-0525.

Comox Valley Record