Comox Valley nature photographer has solo exhibit in Vancouver

Nature and wildlife photographer Catherine Babault presents her artwork at the Centre culturel francophone in Vancouver, from Jan. 21 to March 4, 2021.

This grizzly cub pic is one of the photos to be featured at Catherine Babault’s upcoming solo exhibit at the Centre culturel francophone in Vancouver, from Jan. 21 to March 4, 2021.

Nature and wildlife photographer Catherine Babault presents her artwork at the Centre culturel francophone in Vancouver, from Jan. 21 to March 4, 2021.

Babault is inspired by details, patterns and colours found in nature.

The exhibition features intimate portraits of fauna and flora, and wild landscapes of the West Coast. By showing the diversity of our fragile ecosystems, she hopes to raise awareness about our collective responsibility for its

protection.

Babault is a nature and wildlife photographer based in the Comox Valley, on Vancouver Island. She is the author of Vancouver Island Wildlife, a Photo Journey (released in October 2020). She offers nature photo workshops, stock images and fine art prints. Visit catherinebabault.com for details.

Comox Valley Record