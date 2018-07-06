Comox Valley music lovers can get primed for Passenger with his new videos

Singer/songwriter Passenger (Mike Rosenberg) will be taking to the concert bowl stage at Vancouver Island MusicFest Saturday, July 14.

His new album, Runaway, is set for release on Aug. 31.

For a sample of what you can expect to hear at his show in Courtenay, here are the links to his latest two singles, Why I can’t Change, and Hell or High Water, both of which will be on Runaway.

Weekend and single day passes for Vancouver Island MusicFest, as well as a complete lineup schedule, are available at the MusicFest website.