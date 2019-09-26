Comox Valley duo Easy Street play next 1st Tuesday Fundraiser

The next 1st Tuesday Fundraiser sponsored by the Mex Pub, on Oct. 1, will feature Easy Street, Annie Handley and Dave Devindisch, raising funds to support a GoFundMe campaign for Daryle Lechinsky, an Island musician who is in Vancouver awaiting a heart transplant and, subsequently, a long stay in Vancouver while recovering.

Daryle has been dealing with the heart issue for many years and this transplant is his last hope. Our medical system covers the cost of the operation, but he will then need to stay under 24-hour care in Vancouver, for tests and medication for up to four months as his condition progresses. It’s a huge strain on a family already affected by his inability to work due to his heart problems.

Food and monetary donations will also be accepted for the Comox Valley Food Bank.

Handley and Devindisch are talented multi-instrumentalists who can “make that song their own” like no other duo.

They put their own jazzy spin on everything from musical standards of the 1940s to current pop hits.

Take Annie’s sultry, soft voice and rhythm guitar, add Dave’s harmonies, upright bass guitar licks and comedic MCing, and it’s sure to be an entertaining night out that will leave you wanting one more set.

In addition to their unforgettable covers, their original music is every bit as ear-pleasing. Easy Street’s 2017 release, Lemonade, is one of those CDs you can put on repeat and never tire of, and they are nearing completion of their second CD. You can hear their original music on A&E, Duck Dynasty, Jess and Jep – Growing the Dynasty, the Travel Network, Discovery Channel and the Science Network.

Chances are, if you live in Canada, you’ve heard some of Easy Street’s material, possibly without even knowing it. Many of their jingles can be heard on Vancouver Island and beyond.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. with a warmup set by hosts Coast to Coast.

Admission by donation.