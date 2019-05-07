Comox Valley Concert Band performs Mother’s Day concert

The Comox Valley Concert Band takes a walk on the wild side this Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Evergreen Club, A Musical Menagerie features creatures great and small in a tribute to the animal kingdom.

The Comox Valley Concert Band takes a walk on the wild side this Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Evergreen Club, A Musical Menagerie features creatures great and small in a tribute to the animal kingdom.

Caged in captivating compositions by names as familiar as John Williams, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Henry Mancini and Elton John, thrill to the sound of carnivores clutching carrion, raptors ripping reptiles, and teddy bears pillaging picnics.

“Can you feel the love tonight?”

But it’s not all cacophony. We offer the herbivore alternative, a plant-based soundtrack, for our vegan listeners. Skylarks winging and singing in profuse strains of unpremeditated joy, pachyderms lumbering through lush grasses while bees, beetles and jitterbugs hum along in four-part harmony.

It’s an outing for the whole family – a visit to the zoo – filled with marches, musicals and of course, motherhood. What could be more entertaining than a rollicking return to our bestial beginnings and a celebration of the animal within us all. The “Circle of Life” is complete.

A Musical Menagerie, a three-ringed circus under the Filberg tent (one show only) appears Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets $8 at the door, children under 12 are free (and kids, please don’t feed the animals). Doors open at 1:30. For more information contact the Filberg Centre 250-338-1000.