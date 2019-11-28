Comox Valley Children’s Choirs Christmas concert upcoming

On Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m., the Comox Valley Children's Choirs (children and youth) will be "Singing Away the Dark" in their Christmas performance at The Little Red Church in Comox.

The Comox Valley Children’s Choir is hosting a concert Dec. 4 at the Little Red Church in Comox. Photo by Karen McKinnon

On Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m., the Comox Valley Children’s Choirs (children and youth) will be “Singing Away the Dark” in their Christmas performance at The Little Red Church in Comox.

Under the musical direction of Sophie Simard and with accompaniment by Coralea Klassen the choirs will perform a varied set of fall and holiday season repertoire including a dramatic reading of the namesake book Singing Away the Dark written by Caroline Woodward with illustrations by Julie Morstad, published by Simply Read Books.

Take home a keepsake memory from the concert: copies of this excellent children’s book will be available for purchase.

This event is open to all ages, and we highly encourage families with young children to come and watch them perform. The doors will open at 6 p.m. for a pre-concert bake sale (bring cash to donate towards our upcoming drumming workshop), and the concert will start at 6:30 p.m. with admission by donation.

New singers welcome. Winter and spring session registration is open online and will include uplifting music including folk, pop, jazz, classical and world music. We will be hosting a singing and drumming workshop and participating in community events throughout the winter and spring.

For more information about the concert, or to join the choir visit www.comoxvalleychildrenschoir.com or call Sophie at 250-792-3173.