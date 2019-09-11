Comox Valley Children’s Choir starting its fall session

The Comox Valley Children's Choir is ready to launch its fall session on Sept. 18 and 25, with Bring-A-Friend Day.

All interested children and parents are welcome to attend the first two rehearsals as friends (even if you don’t know someone in the choir) at Queneesh Elementary (2345 Mission Road, Courtenay) in the band room at no cost. Following the first two open rehearsals, the regularly scheduled 12-week choral session will continue, and registration will remain open through Sept. 25.

“We’d love to welcome some new voices to the chorus this fall,” said board member John McNamee. “Research has determined that singing with others is beneficial for the mind, body and spirit and young people can benefit for even longer if they are exposed to choral singing at an early age.”

Director Sophie Simard has prepared an exciting collection of choral pieces, workshop opportunities, and performances for the season, culminating with a concert on Dec. 4.

The choral program offers a choir for singers 10 and under and a youth choir for singers 11 and up; the choirs are a fun, non-competitive, un-auditioned, and welcoming space for children and youth to discover their voices.

Singers are welcome to join at any intake point throughout the choral year, in either September, January, or April.

Further details and online registration can be found at www.comoxvalleychildrenschoir.com