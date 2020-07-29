Comox Valley artists take the stage for Music In the Gardens

The beautiful Gardens on Anderton will host a series of outdoor concerts.

The normally bustling Comox Valley music scene is heating up at about the same time as the weather.

A four-concert series called Music in the Gardens, featuring local talent, begins this Sunday with a performance by Nathan Senner, who recently released his second CD, Wings of Change.

As with the opener, subsequent shows Aug. 15 by acoustic duo Bruce and Judy Wing, Aug. 23 by country-rock band Tailgate and Sept. 6 by JFK (Jilli Martini, Katrina Mifsud and her son Farley) will start at noon at The Gardens on Anderton in Comox, behind Anderton Gardens. The venue is following COVID-19 protocols and does not allow more than 50 people onsite at any time.

Tickets cost $15, available at Bop City Records or by emailing centerp1@telus.net

Proceeds after expenses will go to the Comox Valley Food Bank.

As heard on his first release Dance in the Moon, Senner’s style has been compared to James Taylor, Marc Cohn and Jim Croce. He’s performed at Vancouver Island MusicFest and the Island Folk Festival in Duncan.

A three-time finalist in the Cowichan Folk Guild songwriting competition, Senner has been nominated for Song of the Year and Vocalist of the Year at the Vancouver Island Music Awards.

Bruce and Judy Wing

The much-loved and respected couple — who organized monthly 1st Tuesday Fundraisers for almost a decade — brings a distinctive acoustic flavour with intertwining guitar parts, smooth vocals, and soul-born melodies. The Wings have recorded four CDs, each available on iTunes.

Joining them Aug. 15 is Blaine Dunaway, a world-class performer, teacher, composer and conductor. He has contributed to countless albums and performances as well as recording several CDs of his own, including his latest vocal CD, I’m Old Fashioned.

Tailgate

Tammylynn Filgate is the newest member. Singing since she was six, Filgate started playing guitar at 12, followed by performing and writing songs at 14. She performed in the semifinals of the B.C. Youth Talent Search in 2016, and has also appeared at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Vancouver Island MusicFest.

Tailgate has played at many festivals on the Island, including Nautical Days, the Comox Valley Exhibition, Ribfest and Filomi Days in Port Hardy.

JFK

Martini, a well-known Comox Valley singer/performer, fronts the trio. Mifsud is known for her wonderful harmonies, while Farley is a precocious guitarist with impressive ability, especially for one so young. The group’s feel-good energy is hard to resist.

Comox Valley Record