Comox Valley artist Kobus exhibits artwork at the Hub Cafe

Artist Tracy Kobus will be exhibiting some of her most recent acrylic paintings, including a large piece called: Monarch Mountain at the Hub Café (545 Duncan Ave., Courtenay) for the month of April.

Using vibrant colour and simplified forms Kobus invents scenes based on the places she has visited and her encounters with nature.

“In my acrylic paintings, I explore the powerful imagery of the West Coast and use it as a backdrop or sometimes a metaphor for aspects of my life’s journey,” said Kobus.

Through her work, she also acknowledges how family, community and the natural environment play important roles in her life.

Tracy’s artworks are exhibited in many gift shops, galleries, and venues across Vancouver Island. As well, she participates in a variety of local events such as Nautical Days or the Central Island Studio Tour. Tracy donates artwork to several local causes such as; Habitat for Humanity or YANA. Tracy’s work is available in gift shops and art events on Vancouver Island Find out more about Tracy and her artwork at www.tracykobus.