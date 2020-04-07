Comox Valley Art Gallery unveils new public artwork creation by Andy Everson

Stressing the importance of art in times like these, on Sunday K'omoks First Nation artist Andy Everson and members of his family celebrated the installation of a new public artwork on the Comox Valley Art Gallery plaza.

K’omoks First Nation artist Andy Everson stands at the steps of the Comox Valley Art Gallery plaza, in front of his new public artwork, titled “Crossroads.” Photo supplied

The artwork, Crossroads, brings awareness to the traditional Bighouse architecture and the formline/fineline of the Kwakwakwala and Coast Salish imagery and represents the historical and current significance of the region as a place of environmental and cultural intersections.

“Because of the pandemic, we could not have the kind of large public gathering that would normally accompany the unveiling of such a significant work of art,” said CVAG executive director Glen Sanford.

“But we felt it was especially important to share this artwork at this time, so we had virtual event. We will have a full public celebration when the time is right.”

You can see the event, and images of Crossroads on the Comox Valley Art Gallery Facebook page.

Crossroads is part of a larger project called Public Place/Sacred Space that also includes the two Welcome Poles that were installed in 2018, and a traditional Indigenous full circle tea garden.

For more images and information about this project or the current exhibition The Time of Things at CVAG, visit www.comoxvalleyartgallery.com

