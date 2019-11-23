Comox Valley Art Gallery showcasing youth with film screenings

Keep Your Money, We Want Change will be a free screening of films created by local youth at the Rotary Hall in the Florence Filberg Centre Friday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m.

YMP participant Kyle Little filming rap artist Sirreal for ‘How Many More’, a film that will be part of the Nov. 29 screening. The film addresses the epidemic of loss that youth face today through suicide and the opioid crisis. Photo submitted

The screening will feature original films created by participants of the Youth Media Project at the Comox Valley Art Gallery. This is a free, all-ages event, open to the general public. Doors will open at 6:30 for people to mingle with the filmmakers and enjoy the free snacks.

CVAG’s Youth Media Project is a program aimed at connecting young creative individuals to employment opportunities while training them in the technical and creative aspects of filmmaking. The program includes multiple workshops and ample opportunities to build connections within the community. The project runs over the course of 13 weeks and is open to young people ages 16-30.

The films cover a wide range of themes and topics. Each of the nine participants create one personal film on a subject that is important to them, and one film as a part of a work placement with various organizations throughout the Comox Valley.

“This program has motivated me to make more positive change in the world; to be able to create a video that can help people or open one’s mind is a powerful experience,” said YMP participant Kyle Little. “In the Youth Media Project you learn a lot and make new friends. It’s a great place to create, be creative and make beautiful impactful videos. There is always good energy here at YMP. To anyone thinking of joining us in the future, this is one opportunity you don’t want to miss out on. Together we can make change.”

CVAG is currently accepting applicants for the next session of the Youth Media Project, which will run from Dec. 16 to March 27. To be eligible for the program, participants must be between the ages of 16 and 30, experiencing barriers to employment, and not attending school full time or receiving Employment Insurance.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 2.

For more information contact Krista.cvagymp@gmail.com or visit www.comoxvalleyartgallery.com.