Comox Valley Art Gallery screening Before you Know It

The Comox Valley Art Gallery's fall film series continues Oct. 27 and Oct. 30 with director Hannah Pearl Utt's feature filmmaking debut, Before You Know It.

Stage manager Rachel Gurner (Utt) still lives in her childhood apartment — along with her sister Jackie, an off-kilter actor; their eccentric playwright father; and Jackie’s deadpan preteen daughter — above the tiny theatre her family owns and operates in New York City.

Level-headed Rachel is the only thing standing between her family and utter chaos. In the wake of a sudden family tragedy, Rachel and Jackie learn that their mother, who was presumed dead, is actually alive and thriving as a soap-opera star, upsetting the sisters’ already-precarious balance.

Before You Know It is screening at Landmark Cinemas (Driftwood Mall), at 5 p.m. on Oct. 27 and Oct. 30.

The film series, an ongoing fundraiser for CVAG, screens films from the Toronto International Film Festival through TIFF – Film Circuit.

Tickets are $14 for CVAG members and $15 for non-members.

To purchase tickets over the phone call CVAG at 250-338-6211 ext 1, or drop by CVAG Shop at 580 Duncan Ave. in Courtenay.

For the full film listing, visit: https://www.comoxvalleyartgallery.com/projects/film-series/