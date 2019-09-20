Comox Valley Art Gallery film series continues with The Farewell

Tickets are available for the Wednesday, Sept. 25, 5 p.m. screening of The Farewell - the next presentation in the Comox Valley Art Gallery's Fall 2019 Film Series

The Farewell is the next film in the Comox Valley Art Gallery’s Fall Film Series. It runs Sept. 22 (sold out) and Sept. 25 at Landmark Cinemas. Photo supplied.

Tickets are available for the Wednesday, Sept. 25, 5 p.m. screening of The Farewell – the next presentation in the Comox Valley Art Gallery’s Fall 2019 Film Series

Lulu Wang’s Sundance hit The Farewell is an intergenerational family drama that is at once celebratory, heart-wrenching, and life-affirming.

Based on true events, the film follows a young Chinese-American woman named Billi (Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians) as she travels back to China to visit her dying grandmother. Billi’s family has decided to spare their beloved matriarch the news of her terminal diagnosis so as not to darken what time she has left. In order for everyone to have a chance to say goodbye without tipping her off that the end is near, they orchestrate an elaborate excuse to reunite in the form of a fake wedding. Though cultures clash and family conflict ensues, the story is told with universally relatable warmth and charm.

Awkwafina is dazzling as the quick-witted and empathetic Billi, supported by a remarkable cast that includes the charming Tzi Ma (Meditation Park) as her father and Diana Lin (Australia Day) as her mother.

Little by little, we realize that this story is not only about Billi saying goodbye to her grandmother, but also about her reconnecting with a country and extended family that she left behind at a young age. The Farewell is truly remarkable. It will make you laugh out loud, cry both sad and happy tears, and contemplate the meaning of home.

The film series, an ongoing fundraiser for CVAG, screens films from the Toronto International Film Festival through TIFF – Film Circuit.

All films are shown at Landmark Cinemas, 2665 Cliffe Ave., Courtenay (Driftwood Mall).

Tickets are $14 for CVAG members and $15 for non-members.

To purchase tickets over the phone call CVAG at 250-338-6211 ext 1, or drop by CVAG Shop at 580 Duncan Ave. in Courtenay.

For the full film listing, visit https://bit.ly/2ki4XIM