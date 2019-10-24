Comox Valley Art Gallery accepting applications for Youth Media Project

The Comox Valley Art Gallery is accepting applications for the Youth Media Project, a program that provides wages and hands-on training in video production.

The application deadline is Dec 2. Nine applicants will be accepted for the program that will run from Dec. 16 to Mar 27.

Participants must be between 16 and 30. They will be paid minimum wage for 30 hours a week and will get the opportunity to learn how to create films.

“The Youth Media Project is this unique space where nine youth have the opportunity to connect not just with each other, but with many folks who are creating positive change in our community,” said team leader Krista Tupper. “The participants are able to critically engage with community-based issues and then translate their insight into independent films.”

To be eligible for the program, participants must be interested in art and video, not attending school full-time or receiving Employment Insurance, and experiencing barriers to employment.

To apply, applicants should prepare a letter that describes their reasons for applying, work and school experience, and how this program would nourish their future.

The letter can be sent to krista.cvagymp@gmail.com or delivered to CVAG at 580 Duncan Ave.

There will be an information session for potential applicants on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 5:30 p.m. at CVAG.

A free screening of current youth films will take place Nov. 29 at the Rotary Hall of the Florence Filberg Centre at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for snacks and community gathering.

The Youth Media Project is funded by Service Canada. CVAG partners with the Wachiay Friendship Centre, the Creative Employment Access Society and Imagine Comox Valley to offer this opportunity to youth.

For details, call 250-338-6211 or visit CVAG Youth Media Project on Facebook.