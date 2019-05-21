Comox Valley Airport art exhibit launching May 22

Wednesday, May 22 will be a busy afternoon at the Comox Valley Airport, and not just with travellers coming and going.

The Art Alchemy airport exhibit launches May 22 and the airport is kicking off the exhibition in style – with food, music and the artists themselves, from 4-6 p.m. at the YQQ Arrivals Lounge.

West Coast-inspired art pieces from Art Alchemy artists Helen Utsal, Nicolette Valikoski, Mary Gorman, Sharon Lalonde, Larissa Mclean, Nancy Burger, Lynn Farwell, Shea Kotilla and Maggie Ziegler will be on display, and local food and beverages will be served.

Enjoy tastings, samples, book signings, artisans, and the popular Art Alchemy ‘Square Foot’ show. Take in the sounds of local musical artist, Luke Blu Guthrie. Support our 386 Komox Air Cadets by entering to win an Island Good prize package.

Art Alchemy artists, along with special guest George Hanson, president of the Vancouver Island Economic Association (VIEA), will be in attendance along with many Island Good producers.

YQQ is also participating in the Central Island Studio Tour, from May 24 – May 26. Although not a studio, the Comox Valley Airport provides access to view local art year-round, and is a perfect spot to grab a bite or meet up for the tour.

For more information on this year’s tour, pick-up the guide at the airport, download the app, or go to the website (www.centralislandartsguide.ca) to download a PDF.